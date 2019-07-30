Karnataka drama ends, BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote

Bengaluru: Karnataka politics came full circle on Monday, a full 11 days after former CM H.D Kumaraswamy moved a confidence motion in the state Assembly on July 18 — which he ultimately lost — with his successor, BJP leader Mr B.S. Yeddiurappa winning the trust vote, bringing the curtains down on a tumultuous phase of intrigue, acrimonious exchanges, defections and a not so subtle display of money and muscle power.

Sources said the expansion of the Yeddiurappa cabinet is now likely to happen by the weekend after getting the nod of the BJP central leadership.

Soon after the new Speaker’s election that has been set for Wednesday, Mr Yeddiurappa is expected to fly to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J.P. Nadda with sources saying he has already prepared a list of probables which will be discussed with the top brass.

In a tactical move to keep the rebel flock together, Yeddiurappa is planning to induct 15 to 18 ministers in the first round keeping 15 posts vacant for the disqualified rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs who have moved the Supreme Court against their disqualification.

The new Chief Minister is keen on inducting senior MLAs who have won their seats four or five times, sources said.