Nation, Current Affairs

It was a 'bad experience': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa on quitting politics

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Deepa said she faced 'many personal attacks' during her stint in politics.
Deepa, who came into the limelight after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, said her supporters were free to join any party though she would prefer them to pick the ruling AIADMK. (Photo: ANI)
 Deepa, who came into the limelight after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, said her supporters were free to join any party though she would prefer them to pick the ruling AIADMK. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: J Deepa, niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Tuesday said she was quitting politics, describing her short stint as a "bad experience" and that she had been "cheated" after she floated an outfit.

Deepa, who came into the limelight after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, said her supporters were free to join any party though she would prefer them to pick the ruling AIADMK.

 

She had floated the MGR-Amma Deepa Peravai, named after late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, in February 2017 and tried to contest the RK Nagar bypoll in December that year.

Her nomination was, however, rejected. Deepa said she faced "many personal attacks" during her stint in politics and urged people to stop posting such comments for women to continue in public life. "I have taken a decision to quit politics," she said. "The main reason is, after the formation of the Peravai, it was taken on a different direction and I was cheated.

I was not prepared for all this, had no experience, no guidance in politics. I didn't have the right people to guide me," she told TV channels here. There was lot of anguish and pressure, she said. "I never expected that this (politics) will be such a bad experience," she said, adding that she had to weather a lot of "abusive comments" while in politics.

 "If women need to continue in politics, people should stop posting (abusive) comments," she said and pointed out that this was one of the reasons that prompted her to quit politics.

