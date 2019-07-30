Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 IndiGo pilot aborts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IndiGo pilot aborts take off at last minute in Bhopal; creates panic among passengers

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 10:06 am IST
An IndiGo airline executive confirmed the incident and said all the passengers were safe.
More than 150 passengers of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the city survived a scare on Monday evening when the pilot aborted take-off last minute at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal due to some trouble with the aircraft's wheels, an official said. (Photo: File)
 More than 150 passengers of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the city survived a scare on Monday evening when the pilot aborted take-off last minute at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal due to some trouble with the aircraft's wheels, an official said. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: More than 150 passengers of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the city survived a scare on Monday evening when the pilot aborted take-off last minute at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal due to some trouble with the aircraft's wheels, an official said.

An IndiGo airline executive confirmed the incident and said all the passengers were safe.

 

"There were 155 passengers in the plane and all of them were safe," IndiGo''s Bhopal station manager Ekta Shrivastava told news agency PTI.

However, after necessary repairs, the same aircraft later took-off for Mumbai, she added.

The flight, 6E983, was about to take-off when suddenly the pilot stopped it using emergency brakes, a passenger said, requesting anonymity.

"The plane was moving at a high speed before take-off when it suddenly stopped with a loud sound, causing panic among passengers," he said.

...
Tags: indigo, pilot, takeoff, airport, bhopal
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

CM Yogi's two-day trip is scheduled for August 12-13 during which he will visit Vladivostok city in Russia. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will embark to Russia in August

The letter is addressed to the 'Board of Directors and Coffee Day family'. (Photo: File)

'I have failed, hope you will forgive me': Siddhartha's letter before he went missing

BJP Working President JP Nadda, General Secretary BL Santosh, Jammu and Kashmir party President and Deputy Chief Minister Ravinder Rana and Kavinder Gupta will attend the meeting. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to hold meeting on J&K today

Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)

Top UP officers take chopper ride to shower flowers on Kanwar pilgrims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Built in 1959, Odisha secretariat's name changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'

This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly. (Photo: File)
 

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours

Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tecno Phantom 9 review: The underrated mid-ranger

The phone features a 6.39-inches AMOLED screen with a dew-drop type notch.
 

Photos: Hot sisters Gigi, Bella Hadid set the temperature soaring in Greece

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Paytm Money plans to start stock broking, pension schemes sales by March

Paytm Money already sells mutual fund on its platform and claims to have clocked 40 per cent share in the direct mutual fund segment in the country.
 

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

(Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall for next two days in Mumbai, warns IMD

In the North-east, besides, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rain showers later in the day today. (Representational image)

Probe unveils how illicit funds are still reaching Vijay Mallya: Report

The Enforcement Directorate had booked Vijay Mallya under the FEO Act on the basis of its criminal complaint against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Photo: File)

PM Modi to meet J&K BJP workers today over Assmebly polls preparation

Modi on Sunday cited a recent government exercise to assert that power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs. (Photo: File)

Partymen entitled to articulate viewpoint on possibility of Priyanka as chief: Cong

Tharoor has said he hopes that Priyanka Gandhi will throw her hat in the ring when the call for elections for the party chief's post is made. (Photo: File)

Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Unlike lower house, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys strong majority, the ruling alliance will face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have numerical advantage. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham