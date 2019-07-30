Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 Heavy rainfall for n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall for next two days in Mumbai, warns IMD

ANI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea.
 In the North-east, besides, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rain showers later in the day today. (Representational image)

Mumbai: Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland.

 

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rain and thundershowers very likely to occur in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla during the next three hours, added IMD.

In the North-east, besides, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rain showers later in the day today.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

