Chandrayan 2 up in third orbit: ISRO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Jul 30, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 1:49 am IST
According to the scientists, all spacecraft parameters are normal.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G. Satheesh Reddy expressed confidence in the Indian flag flying on the moon soon, pointing to the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-2 Mission.
Nellore: As planned earlier, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has performed the third earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft successfully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 3.12 pm. Isro scientists used the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 989 seconds.

The orbit achieved is 276 x 71792 km.

 

The fourth orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on August 2, 2019, between 2 and 3 pm.

He was speaking to media persons after worshipping at Sri Changala Parameswari shrine at Sullurpeta on Monday.

Dr Reddy, who is also the Secretary, DoD, R&D, Government of India and DG, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), commended ISRO for overcoming the technical snag in the launch vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) for the Moon Mission in the short span of one week.

