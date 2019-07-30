Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 ‘Blot on civil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Blot on civilised society,’ says Oppn, asks Shah to give statement on Unnao case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 30, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the matter should not be 'politicised'.
Chowdhury said: 'We demand that the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen.' (Photo: ANI)
 Chowdhury said: 'We demand that the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the car accident of the Unnao rape survivor created an uproar in the Parliament as the Opposition parties cornered the ruling BJP. The opposition questioned why there has been no action on its rape accused member Kuldeep Sengar. They have demanded an impartial probe into the matter and explanation from the Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury said: “The people of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident. It is a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gangraped. We demand that the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen.”

 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the matter should not be “politicised”. He said that a CBI inquiry is already underway and an FIR has been registered.

On Monday, the opposition leaders targeted the government on the issue.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This is very unfortunate. I don’t know what’s going on in the country. The BJP demands a CBI or Enforcement Directorate probe into everything. Then why can't it do the same for whatever's happening in Uttar Pradesh?”

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted:

The survivor’s family has alleged that Sengar and his men were behind the accident. The survivor and her lawyer have been injured and are in a critical condition. Two of her aunts, one of whom was a witness in the case, succumbed to their injuries. The family also alleged that they were threatened by Sengar and demanded that they should drop the case.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, lok sabha, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The letter created a flutter in the valley and was shared widely on social media. (Photo: Representational)

RPF officer who issued letter about deteriorating Kashmir situation transferred

Chandrayaan-2 aims at landing a rover on the unchartered Lunar South Pole are normal. (Photo: PTI)

'3 steps closer to Moon': ISRO after Chandrayaan 2's smooth third orbit raising

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

'Country is with Modi,' says Sanjay Singh after resigning from Cong; to join BJP

(Photo: ANI)ust before walking out, JD(U) leader and member of the Rajya Sabha Bashishtha Narain Singh said, 'Hum iss ka bahishkar karte hain.' (Photo: ANI)

JD(U) walks out of RS in Triple Talaq debate, odds now in favour of BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When we are together, the world ceases to exist: Anushka feels after marrying Virat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
 

‘Stop posting videos on TikTok’: Gujarat DGP warns cops

In a circular, Jha said all the policemen and officers must not indulge in any act that would attract public criticism and tarnish the image of a 'disciplined police force'. (Representational Image)
 

‘My name is Thor’: Canadian man uses fake ID to buy marijuana

Along with the name and the picture of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the card also had another reference to the Norse God. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kawasaki W800 Street launched in India

Kawasaki W800 Street features a vertical parallel-twin engine, just like the old British twin-cylinder motorcycles.
 

I have a family to answer: Urvashi Rautela rubbishes reports of dating Hardik Pandya

Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)
 

IAF's Tarun Chaudhri becomes first pilot to accomplish wingsuit skydive jump

Wing commander Tarun Chaudhri became the first pilot of Indian Armed Forces (IAF ) to do a wingsuit jump. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt hospital denies bed, UP mother, infant forced to lie on floor

Additional Health Director Ratan Kumar said: 'It is an extremely unfortunate incident.' (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi tweets on Unnao accident, asks PM to step in

'Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone?' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Fought for long time... today I give up,' writes CCD boss Siddhartha in letter

The letter is addressed to the 'Board of Directors and Coffee Day family'. (Photo: File)

BJP MLA Sengar threatened Unnao rape survivor from prison: report

The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker. (Photo: File)

2G scam case: Delhi HC refuses early hearing on CBI's appeal

Justice A K Chawla said the matter would be heard on the date already fixed and added that it would be expected of all the parties to join the hearing. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham