Nation Current Affairs 30 Jul 2019 BJP MLA Sengar threa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MLA Sengar threatened Unnao rape survivor from prison: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
On Monday, a murder case was filed against Sengar and 9 others after survivor was injured in Sunday’s accident and her aunts died.
The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker. (Photo: File)
 The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar used to make calls from the prison to threaten the Unnao rape survivor and her family, reported NDTV. This statement came a day after a police complaint was filed for Sunday accident.

On Monday, a murder case was filed against Sengar and nine others after the survivor was injured in Sunday’s accident and two of her aunts died. The car in which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

 

The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker.

According to the FIR filed, the survivor’s uncle alleged that when they had gone to file a complaint in the rape case, the police asked them to “compromise” as Kuldeep Sengar is a BJP MLA.

The uncle also said that later Sengar had called them from jail and asked them to change their statements in court “if they wanted to live”.

Survivor’s uncle is serving a life term at a jail in Raebareli in a separate case and the family was on their way to meet him when the accident took place.

The FIR also stated that the police personnel in charge of the security of the rape survivor had informed Kuldeep Sengar of her movements.

"Sengar's men used to scare us. They used to say, 'you will not be able to do anything'. The police used to ask us to compromise. They used to say 'khatam karo ye kahani (end this story)'," the rape survivor's cousin told NDTV.

Over the last few months, threats from Sengar and his increased after the Allahabad High Court rejected the bail request.

On Monday night, the state government transferred the accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The girl, who sustained massive injuries, is critical and admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. Two of her aunts, who were in the vehicle died in the crash. Her lawyer was also injured, and is undergoing treatment.

The teen has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, bjp, kuldeep sengar, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The police team led by CCS SI Mohammad Habib Basha and Machilipatnam SI Rajesh arrested the gang from Machilipatnam railway station. (Photo: Representational)

Andhra gang loots by selling 'rice pulling' machine, magical attractor, arrested

After getting a nod in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Triple talaq is about justice, dignity of women,' says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Additional Health Director Ratan Kumar said: 'It is an extremely unfortunate incident.' (Photo: ANI)

Govt hospital denies bed, UP mother, infant forced to lie on floor

'Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone?' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Priyanka Gandhi tweets on Unnao accident, asks PM to step in



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Kangana Ranaut thanks media and fans for the love to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'

Kangana Ranaut in the video. (Courtesy: Twitter)
 

2019 Porsche Macan facelift launched; more affordable than before

The 2019 Porsche Macan has been launched in India in two variants - Macan and Macan S.
 

Built in 1959, Odisha secretariat's name changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'

This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly. (Photo: File)
 

Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours

Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tecno Phantom 9 review: The underrated mid-ranger

The phone features a 6.39-inches AMOLED screen with a dew-drop type notch.
 

Photos: Hot sisters Gigi, Bella Hadid set the temperature soaring in Greece

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2G scam case: Delhi HC refuses early hearing on CBI's appeal

Justice A K Chawla said the matter would be heard on the date already fixed and added that it would be expected of all the parties to join the hearing. (Photo: File)

Ensure presence in Parl to back bills with maximum numbers: Amit Shah to BJP MPs

In his speech, Shah said that the motion for consideration of the National Medical Commission Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday was passed with 260-48 votes. (Photo: File)

'Fought for long time... today I give up,' writes CCD boss Siddhartha in letter

The letter is addressed to the 'Board of Directors and Coffee Day family'. (Photo: File)

Top UP officers take chopper ride to shower flowers on Kanwar pilgrims

Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)

Two killed, one injured after house wall collapse in Thane

A 35-year-old woman of the same family, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham