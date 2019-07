An Indian Army jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector. (Photo: Representational)

Rajouri: An Indian Army jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector here on Tuesday.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in retaliatory action by the Indian Army when the neighbouring country violated ceasefire in Tangdhar-Keran sector, army sources said.

