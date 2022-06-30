Rasoolpura nala works hit hurdle in traffic flow

The nala works undertaken by GHMC have been going on for two months on Begumpet-Rasoolpura-Paradise route (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: The nala works undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Begumpet-Rasoolpura-Paradise route some two months ago seem to be facing hurdles as the traffic police are not willing to issue permission to take up works on the left side of the nala. The police said they could not divert the traffic anymore as commuters were facing a lot of hardships and complaints were piling up about the delay in works.

But the GHMC puts the blame on the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) for erecting a pier at the construction site, while the metro authorities argue that the project was planned much before the announcement of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP).

The civic body also attributes the delay in nala works to the two-week strike by metal traders.

The corporation officials also blame the traffic police for vehicle diversion for only 45 days though they specifically announced that the work would be completed only after 60 days.

However, lack of coordination among departments is not only causing inconvenience to the commuters, but also going to affect the Prime Minister’s convoy which will reach Parade Grounds via Begumpet and Rasoolpura on July 3, apart from others who throng the meeting spot.

K. Kishan Rao, superintendent engineer from the SNDP projects wing said the nala works at Rasoolpura junction was delayed due to the presence of a pier erected by the HMRL authorities.

He said the authorities had to redesign the nala without disturbing the structural stability of the pillar. Kishan Rao said utility shifting also consumed time besides strike by the metal dealers across Telangana for two weeks.

However, the official said the culvert works on the right hand side was almost done and the work on the remaining side would be taken up soon. “Once the works on the left side is complete, we will take up the nala works on the Minister Road side,” he said.

N. Prakash Reddy, DCP, traffic, said the GHMC sought permission only for 45 days and it was extended upon their request.

He said the department would not accord permission to the civic body to take up nala works on the left side as the department was already facing public ire with the ongoing works.

A senior HMRL official, requesting anonymity, said the civic body was blaming the department for the work which was executed a decade ago. He said the HMRL was generous to give permission to the GHMC to take up nala works though it might cause disturbance to existing pier.