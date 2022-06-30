PM’s visit: Flying objects banned

HYDERABAD: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on July 2 and 3, flying and operating remotely controlled drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircrafts would not be allowed over an area bounded by a circle of 5 kilometres radius from Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) of Gachibowli, said the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. The order shall remain in force from 6 am on June 30 till 6 pm on July 4, said commissioner of Cyberabad police, Stephen Raveendra.

“It has been brought to my notice that terrorist/antisocial elements may organise attacks using paragliders, remote-controlled drones, micro light aircraft etc., and that there is an increasing trend by event organisers and others to use drones for getting aerial views for live telecasts and photography of various events. The possibility of attacks by using drones may endanger and breach peace and public tranquillity, hence the orders are being issued,” explained the official.

Checks were imposed on activities of antisocial elements in the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate to prevent any attack using drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft, he added. “Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188, 121, 121(a), 287, 336, 337, 338 etc., of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” concluded the official.