  
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2022 PM’s visit: Fl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM’s visit: Flying objects banned

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 30, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2022, 7:32 am IST
The order shall remain in force from 6 am on June 30 till 6 pm on July 4, said commissioner of Cyberabad police, Stephen Raveendra
Police and bomb squad conducts checks at the Parade Grounds on Wednesday ahead of BJP's public meeting which is scheduled on July 3. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
  Police and bomb squad conducts checks at the Parade Grounds on Wednesday ahead of BJP's public meeting which is scheduled on July 3. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on July 2 and 3, flying and operating remotely controlled drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircrafts would not be allowed over an area bounded by a circle of 5 kilometres radius from Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) of Gachibowli, said the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. The order shall remain in force from 6 am on June 30 till 6 pm on July 4, said commissioner of Cyberabad police, Stephen Raveendra.

“It has been brought to my notice that terrorist/antisocial elements may organise attacks using paragliders, remote-controlled drones, micro light aircraft etc., and that there is an increasing trend by event organisers and others to use drones for getting aerial views for live telecasts and photography of various events. The possibility of attacks by using drones may endanger and breach peace and public tranquillity, hence the orders are being issued,” explained the official.

Checks were imposed on activities of antisocial elements in the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate to prevent any attack using drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft, he added. “Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188, 121, 121(a), 287, 336, 337, 338 etc., of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” concluded the official.

...
Tags: bjp national executive meet in hyderabad, ban on flying objects
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The nala works undertaken by GHMC have been going on for two months on Begumpet-Rasoolpura-Paradise route (DC file image)

Rasoolpura nala works hit hurdle in traffic flow

Preparation for the Bonalu festival at the Mahakali temple inside Golconda Fort began on Tuesday. (DC file image)

All set for Golconda Bonalu today

TS government on Wednesday returned the assigned lands, allegedly encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by family members of Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajender, to farmers of Atchampet and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. (file/facebook)

TS returns land 'encroached' by Etala Rajender's kin

Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit, in Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. (PTI Photo)

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

Agnipath protests refuse to die down across India

Youngsters vandalise a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI)

SC on UP demolitions: Authorities should strictly follow due process under law

Supreme Court (PTI)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->