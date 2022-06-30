  
Heavy rains lash coastal districts of Karnataka, normal life affected

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
The meteorological department has sounded an orange alert in the district till Friday and yellow alert till July 4
Flooded Mangaluru city. (Photo by arrangement)
Mangaluru: Heavy rains lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi since Wednesday night inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life. Though damage to houses or buildings, has not been reported, incessant rains have led to water logging in various parts of the city and traffic snarls were reported.

Traffic was hit in places like Kottara Chowki, Bangrakuloor, and Padil. Authorities diverted traffic at Kottara. Traffic moved at snail’s pace in areas like Kambala and Kudroli.

As the rain intensified on Thursday morning, Dakshina Kannada district administration declared a holiday for pre-university and degree colleges.

As students had already reached schools in the morning, managements were directed to conduct classes with necessary precautions, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said.

 In Taluks, respective Tahsildars and Block Education Officers (BEOs) were asked to assess the situation and take a call on declaring a holiday.

Vehicle movement was affected following a minor slip in the approach road near the Maravoor bridge. Officials said that it would be attended immediately.

A portion of the road to Mangaluru International Airport was damaged in the rains, sources said.

The IMD warned thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kms likely to affect the coastal districts.

Heavy rains pounded many places in Udupi also. Three places--Shivapura (189 mm) and Varnaga (183 mm) in Karkala taluk and Hebri (265 mm) town of Udupi district- recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours, according to the Met department.

The meteorological department has sounded an orange alert in the district till Friday and yellow alert till July 4.

