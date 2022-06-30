Five workers charred to death after high-tension wire falls on auto-rickshaw

The roof of the auto-rickshaw came in contact with a snapped HT-wire which was hanging low on a dirt road leading to Chillakondaiahpalli. (DC)

TIRUPATI: A snapped high tension electric wire has claimed the lives of five people, when the roof of the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in came in contact with high-tension wire at Chillakondaiahpalli of Thadimarri mandal in Sri Satya Sai District on Thursday morning.

According to the reports reaching here, the mishap occurred when seven people, including six agriculture labourers from Guddampalli and the driver were travelling to Chillakondaiahpalli village. The workers were engaged to pull out weeds at a sweet lime orchard at Chillakondaiahpalli.

The roof of the auto-rickshaw came in contact with a snapped HT-wire which was hanging low on a dirt road leading to Chillakondaiahpalli. The vehicle caught fire after the HT-wire fell on it.

While the driver Pothulaiah and one of the workers identified as Lakshmi jumped out of the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, the others were caught and were charred to death. Pothulaiah and Lakshmi were admitted at the RGD hospital in Bathalapalli.

On receiving information, police and fire rescue personnel rushed to the spot. “We have not yet identified the victims. Their families will be informed after identifying them. Case of death due to negligence will be registered after getting a complaint,” a police officer said.

Local residents have complained that the incident is caused by the negligence of the electricity department. The area falls under the purview of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL).

Terming the incident as unfortunate, APSPDCL CMD H. Haranatha Rao expressed condolences to the members of the bereaved families. On behalf of SPDCL, he announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs for the kin of the dead and Rs. 2 each for the injured.

“As per the preliminary investigation, it was found that the electric wire was cut due to a squirrel falling on the high-tension electric line. Anantapur Circle Superintending Engineer was asked to investigate the incident and submit a report immediately”, the CMD said.