AP raises concern over compensation at GST council meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 30, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Rajendranath Reddy maintained that AP needs to be compensated as growth of GSDP in the state has not been encouraging in the last five years
AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy expressed various concerns of the state at the 47th GST council meeting held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (DC file photo)
 AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy expressed various concerns of the state at the 47th GST council meeting held in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA: AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy expressed various concerns of the state at the 47th GST council meeting held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Rajendranath Reddy maintained that AP needs to be compensated as growth of GSDP in the state has not been encouraging in the last five years. He underlined that before formation of GST tribunals, there should be a detailed study of procedures and mode of selecting members of the tribunal.

The minister wanted all public services related government organisations and public authorities should be exempted from GST without being limited to just four services. He underlined that taxpayers should not suffer from multiple inspections or investigations by state and central authorities at the same time. Rajendranath Reddy said there must be a mechanism under which all proceedings are carried out by one officer within the taxpayers’ territorial jurisdiction.

The minister said AP has succeeded in reducing 18 percent GST on mango pulp to 12 percent. This will help mango pulp industries in Chittoor, Krishna, Vizianagaram and other districts.

...
