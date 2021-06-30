Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2021 States, UTs to get o ...
States, UTs to get over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 3 days

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
The ministry said that the government has so far provided 32,13,75,820 vaccine doses to states and UTs
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that states and union territories will receive over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses within the next three days.

According to the ministry, 73,00,166 Covid-19 vaccine balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The ministry said that the government has so far provided 32,13,75,820 vaccine doses to states and UTs, through (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,40,75,654 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it added.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

 

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

