PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion and will deliver the opening remarks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Digital India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of its various schemes on July 1 via video conferencing, informed Ministry of Electronics and IT on Wednesday. Digital India has been one of the biggest success stories of New India -- enabling services, bringing Government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people," the official release reads.

Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion and will deliver the opening remarks. The interactive session will be followed by an address by the Prime Minister wherein he will outline the various achievements of Digital India and the success story it has been over the years in connecting people.

 

He will also give an outlook on various developments and work that lie ahead going forward for the scheme.

"It's going to be a very interactive and informative session wherein PM will speak with the beneficiaries of Digital India from across the country. It's a proud moment for us as the guidance and support we have got from the Prime Minister is unparalleled. We look forward to taking forward the Digital India initiatives under his dynamic leadership," Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO of Digital India Corporation and President and CEO, NeGD, MeitY, said ahead of the programme.

 

The programme will see a presentation of video on the key achievements of Digital India which will lead to an interactive session of the Prime Minister with the beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, moderated by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY. Digital India is a flagship programme of the government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The ambitious programme was launched on July 1, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

...
