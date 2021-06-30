Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2021 Jagan urges PM Modi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan urges PM Modi to allow procurement of vaccines not lifted by private hospitals

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Jagan, in a letter to PM Modi, said that private hospitals have been earmarked more doses of vaccines
A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday requested the Centre to allow the state government to procure COVID-19 vaccines that had not been lifted by private hospitals.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister explained that while only 2,67,075 beneficiaries had been vaccinated at private hospitals so far, 17,71,580 doses had been earmarked for private hospitals for July.

 

"Past experience and demand for vaccines at private hospitals clearly indicate that such huge quantities of vaccines cannot be utilised by private hospitals. I recommend that the vaccine stocks not lifted by private hospitals should be procured and supplied for the implementation of the vaccination drive," the Chief Minister wrote.

He further pointed out that the state had earlier demonstrated its capacity for large-scale vaccination by vaccinating over 13.72 lakh on June 20, 6.32 lakh on April 14 and 5.79 lakh on May 27.

"We can easily replicate this performance frequently if more vaccines were made available to the state," he said, requesting an early decision in the matter.

 

The country is currently in the midst of what has been called the 'world's largest vaccination drive'.

Under the Central government's new vaccination policy, 75 per cent of all vaccines are made available to states free of cost. The remaining are procured by private hospitals.

As per the Union health ministry, a total of 1,53,89,563 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh so far. This includes 1,23,47,245 first doses and 30,42,318 second doses.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh covid vaccine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

States, UTs to get over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 3 days

The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals after payment is made. (Photo: PTI/File)

Private hospitals need to place orders on CoWIN to procure vaccines from July 1

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 45,951 new cases of Covid, 817 fresh fatalities

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 45,951 new cases of Covid, 817 fresh fatalities

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive. (Photo: PTI)

Private hospitals need to place orders on CoWIN to procure vaccines from July 1

The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals after payment is made. (Photo: PTI/File)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu CM sanctions Rs 100 Crore to tackle possible 3rd COVID wave

From the sum, the government had already allocated Rs 41.40 crore to procure oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment from Singapore and other foreign countries. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi meets Shah, Rajnath and Ajit Doval; mulls new drone policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham