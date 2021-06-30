India logs 45,951 new cases of Covid, 817 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 45,951 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days.

According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively 33.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases further declined to 5,37,064 comprising 1.77 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.92 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.