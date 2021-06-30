Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2021 Government apathy to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government apathy towards guest workers unpardonable: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 30, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 7:11 am IST
The top court on Tuesday directed the states to implement a one-nation one-ration card scheme by July 31
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Union ministry of labour and employment for its unpardonable “apathy and lackadaisical attitude” towards the development of a portal for the registrations of unorganised or migrant workers  to enable them to reap the benefits of welfare schemes.

Noting that it had directed the ministry on August 21, 2018, to develop and provide the states with a module of the portal for the registration of migrant workers, a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice M.R. Shah said, “When the unorganised workers are waiting for registration and are waiting to reap the benefit of various welfare schemes of the states and Centre, the apathy and lackadaisical attitude by the ministry of labour and employment is unpardonable.”

 

The court noted with dismay that although the Code on Social  Security, 2020, had received the Presidential assent in August, 2020, it has not yet been enforced except the provision for the use of Aadhaar”

The top court on Tuesday directed the states to implement a one-nation one-ration card scheme by July 31 and asked the Centre to set up a portal for registering migrant workers by the next month-end.

The court also directed the Centre to make available additional food grains to states for providing food grains  to migrants/unorganised workers.

 

