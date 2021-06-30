Chamber asks TN CM to allow industries to work with 100% workers

Coimbatore: The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to allow industries in all sectors to function with 100 per cent employees with standard Covid-19 protocols as was allowed to export units.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by Stalin to bring down the Covid-19 spread in the State, the chamber president C Balasubramanian, in a statement, said the trade body would take the responsibility to follow the guidelines and Covid-19 protocols in the functioning of trade and industrial sectors.