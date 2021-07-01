Nation Politics 30 Jun 2021 BJP to pull up socks ...
BJP to pull up socks in Telangana, churns out strategy to gain foothold

The BJP state leadership will hold its executive committee meeting to take important decisions about strengthening the party
The state BJP is focussing on its organisational structure. It has decided to appoint convenors to 119 Assembly constituencies, 17 conveners of Parliament segments. (Representational image: PTI)
Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is understood to be weighing means and ways to strengthen the party from the ground level in Telangana ahead of bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

It is planning to review the situation which led to its defeat in Nagarjunasagar by-elections where the party lost the deposit. The leaders are also likely to discuss poll strategy to win over the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate, and loopholes of the ruling party. It is also planning to discuss Andhra Pradesh projects where the state is constructing projects on Krishna River, according to reliable sources.

 

The BJP state leadership will hold its executive committee meeting to take important decisions about strengthening the party from ground level to state level and appointing new convenors for segments.

It is learnt that initially, the party decided to conduct the state executive committee in virtual mode, but several leaders wanted to discuss the issues in a physical meeting and hence it cancelled the online meeting. The BJP will hold the meeting in July first week in the party state office, sources said.

The meeting will discuss the latest political developments in the wake of Huzurabad bypoll and the party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s district tour. IT will also prepare plans for Sanjay’s proposed padayatra before the notification of Huzurabad bypoll. It is learnt that Sanjay will take out a padayatra in the last week of July or the first week of August. The BJP is planning the end of the padayatra in Huzurabad.

 

Moreover, the state BJP is focussing on its organisational structure. It has decided to appoint convenors to 119 Assembly constituencies, 17 conveners of Parliament segments, joint conveners, Council members, affiliates like legal cell and medical cell to fill 400 party posts.

