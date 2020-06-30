Time to ditch commercial interests and serve people: BSY to private hospitals

The management of private hospitals requested the Chief Minister to revise the treatment rate which was fixed by the Karnataka government to treat Covid patients at private hospitals.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is said to have appealed to the management of private hospitals saying it was time to serve people by setting aside profit interests. He also assured them that the government would look into the demands of private hospitals.

The Private hospitals in Bengaluru agreed to 2500 beds to treat Covid patients.

After meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, the management of private hospitals in Bengaluru agreed to hand over 700 beds from Tuesday and took one week time to handover the remaining 1800 beds.

Initially, private hospitals were reluctant to hand over beds to tread Covid positive patients saying it would affect treatment of common patients. The hospitals also differed over rates fixed by the government to treat Covid patients.

Owners of private hospitals sought one week time to take the decision, but the Chief Minister insisted they tell their decision the same day. Finally, private hospitals agreed to dedicate 50 per cent of beds to treat Covid patients in phased manner.

Till private hospitals agreed to dedicate beds for treatment of Covid patients, Revenue Minister R. Ashok who is Covid-19 management in-charge for Bengaluru city was seen waiting outside the meeting hall at Vidhana Soudha. Government compelled the private hospitals to part with the beds. In fact the government even issued a circular on June 28, directing the hospitals to treat Covid patients.

The government is waiting to issue new guidelines for lockdown once SSLC (Class X) exams get over.