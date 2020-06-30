98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2020 Time to ditch commer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Time to ditch commercial interests and serve people: BSY to private hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARVIND SHETTY
Published Jun 30, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
The Karnataka CM appealed to the management of private hospitals to set aside business interests and serve the people in this grave crisis
Workers fix beds at Kanteerva Stadium for covid care centre in Bengaluru. PTI photo
  Workers fix beds at Kanteerva Stadium for covid care centre in Bengaluru. PTI photo

The management of private hospitals requested the Chief Minister to revise the treatment rate which was fixed by the Karnataka government to treat Covid patients at private hospitals.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is said to have appealed to the management of private hospitals saying it was time to serve people by setting aside profit interests. He also assured them that the government would look into the demands of private hospitals.

 

The Private hospitals in Bengaluru agreed to 2500 beds to treat Covid patients.

After meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, the management of private hospitals in Bengaluru agreed to hand over 700 beds from Tuesday and took one week time to handover the remaining 1800 beds.

Initially, private hospitals were reluctant to hand over beds to tread Covid positive patients saying it would affect treatment of common patients. The hospitals also differed over rates fixed by the government to treat Covid patients.

Owners of private hospitals sought one week time to take the decision, but the Chief Minister insisted they tell their decision the same day. Finally, private hospitals agreed to dedicate 50 per cent of beds to treat Covid patients in phased manner.

Till private hospitals agreed to dedicate beds for treatment of Covid patients, Revenue Minister R. Ashok who is Covid-19 management in-charge for Bengaluru city was seen waiting outside the meeting hall at Vidhana Soudha. Government compelled the private hospitals to part with the beds. In fact the government even  issued a circular on June 28, directing the hospitals to treat Covid patients.

The government is waiting to issue new guidelines for lockdown once SSLC (Class X) exams get over.

...
Tags: private hospitals, corporate hospitals, coronavirus in karnataka, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Now, Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP over 'Make in India', says ruling party buys from China

South Indian actress Shamna Kasim. (Photo- Social media)

Actress Shamna Kasim extortion case: Police nabs hairstylist

Representational image.

Bengaluru father rapes daughter after giving her sleeping pill

Representational image.

Indian Army soldiers and officers to soon carry desi version of Swiss Army knives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India slams Pakistan over stock exchange attack blame

India blasted Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Another day, another high in coronavirus cases; total now crosses 5.6 lakh

Curbing coronavirus in Chennai. (PTI)

Gas leak at Sainor Life Sciences in Vizag kills 2 workers

Police personnel at the gas leak site. (Twitter)

Schools, cinemas to stay shut in Unlock 2: Here are all the guidelines

File photo of Kolkata's Chinatown wearing a deserted look on June 19, 2020. (PT)

Delhi to set up plasma bank to treat COVID-19 patients

Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Sardar Patel covid care centre in Delhi. PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham