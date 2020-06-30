98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Security alert sounded in Mumbai after Hotel Taj receives terror threat call

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 30, 2020, 10:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2020, 10:55 pm IST
The threat calls were received at the Taj Hotel at Apollo Bunder and the Taj Lands End at Bandra at around 12.30am.
File image of the 26/11 attack on Hotel Taj. (PTI)
 File image of the 26/11 attack on Hotel Taj. (PTI)

Mumbai: A security alert was sounded by the Mumbai police after the iconic Taj group of hotels received a threat call. The caller, claiming to be located in Pakistan, threatened to repeat the 26/11, 2008 terror attacks. The call was received post-midnight following which the police were informed and the security apparatus sprung into action in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The threat calls were received at the Taj Hotel at Apollo Bunder and the Taj Lands End at Bandra at around 12.30am on the hotel’s landline phones. The caller claimed to be calling from Karachi and stated that the two hotels will witness a 2008 styled terror attack that was executed by the 10 Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

 

“The caller hung up after issuing the threat. The city was on a security alert following the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. With the threat calls, the security has been beefed up at both the places. The probe is underway to identify the caller,” said a police officer.

The police have blocked arterial lanes around the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai for vehicular traffic and the passers-by have been put under surveillance. The police added that the traffic and pedestrian movement around the hotel is to a minimum citing the COVID-19 lockdown. The police have also asked the hotel to step up security inside their two properties.

A statement, issued by the Taj Hotel stated, “Our safety and security teams have ensured that all our protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets. We would like to reassure our guests and associates that all adequate steps are being taken towards the safety of the premises.”

The police along with state cyber police and other probe agencies have begun investigation to identify the caller and his location.


Tags: 26/11 attack, taj hotel, hotel taj, mumbai police, terror threats
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


