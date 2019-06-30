Watch: TRS workers thrash woman forest officer in Telangana

In the attack, a woman forest officer Anita has been injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Hyderabad: A police team and forest guards were allegedly attacked by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive, reported by news agencies ANI.

The violence broke out when team of forest officials tried to plant saplings on the land which was allegedly encroached by TRS. In the attack, a woman forest officer Anita has been injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/FPlME1ygCp — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

The injured forest officer allegedly accused brother of local TRS MLA Koneru Konappa of attack. The accused, Krishna, himself is the chairperson of Zila Parishad.

"Forest department is terrorising the aboriginal adivasi farmers and confiscating their land forcefully. I was there to resolve the issue and to ensure justice for tribal as forest officials were destroying crops in the name afforestation. I tried to pacify department authorities but in vain the attack was accidental action not intentional," an India Today report quoted Krishna as saying.