Watch: Bhupesh Baghel tears up while handing over state Congress president post

A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: On Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had an emotional moment when he passed the baton of the state Congress chief to Mohan Markam.

As he gave his farewell speech, Baghel’s eye welled up. A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears.

Congress workers chanted, "Bhupesh Baghel zindabad, Congress party zinbabad (Long live Bhupesh Baghel, long live Congress party)."

#WATCH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was also the Congress President of the party's state unit, tears up remembering the contribution of members, at an event passing the post to Mohan Markam in Raipur. (June 29) pic.twitter.com/O70Uuchu8P — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

"I was appointed to the post by Rahul Gandhiji after we lost the election in 2013. 2014 Lok Sabha elections were near. We were worried about the party's prospects in the state after the 2014 election. The fight we party leaders started after June 2014 continued till the time we came to power in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Baghel, 57, was replaced by Mohan Markham as the head of the Congress's Chhattisgarh unit on Saturday. Senior Congress leader PL Punia and Markam too were present at the event in state capital Raipur.