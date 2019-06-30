Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, officers discuss AP Bhavan property

The officials met at Pragathi Bhavan to find out ways and means to sort out issues with regard to the sharing of institutions listed in the 9th and 10th Schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Hyderabad: A high-level meeting of senior officers of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday decided to prepare the road map to amicably resolve issues between the two states that have been pending since bifurcation.

The officials met at Pragathi Bhavan to find out ways and means to sort out issues with regard to the sharing of institutions listed in the 9th and 10th Schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act.

According to the Telangana state Chief Minister’s Office, the officials also discussed the modalities of the division of the AP Bhavan at Delhi.

The officials at the meeting included TS adviser Rajiv Sharma and AP adviser Ajay Kallam, chief secretaries S.K. Joshi and L.V. Subramanyam, TS principal secretary, finance, Ramakrishna Rao and Mr Rajeswara Rao among others.

The meeting was scheduled for the forenoon on Saturday but was held only in the afternoon.

During their meeting on Friday, Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had suggested that the officers find amicable solutions to outstanding issues.

No agreement on Bhide panel report

Sources close to both the governments disclosed that the delegations held preliminary discussions over the 91 institutions listed in the 9th Schedule and 142 institutions in the 10th.

For the last five years, the TS government has been arguing that AP has no share in the institutions listed in the Act while AP has demanding that the assets, liabilities and employees should be divided between the two states in the proportion of their population.

Both governments have approached the court with regard to certain institutions and for the distribution of employees. They have also differed with recommendations of the Sheela Bhide Committee which was constituted by the Centre for the division of common institutions.

The committee had recommended the division of the assets and liabilities of 61 institutions.