Registrar of Companies initiates action against Heera group

Hyderabad: The Registrar of Companies (RoC) has filed a case at the special court for economic offences against the Heera group for failing to submit its balance sheets since 2016.

The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on July 12. The case was filed against Heera group founder Nowhera Shaik, director Mubarak Jan Shaik and Heera Foodex Private Limited under Section 92 of the Companies Act.

Shaik and her trusted aides Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas have been arrested by the Central Crime Station police for duping depositors with their Ponzi-like schemes.