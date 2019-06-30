Cricket World Cup 2019

Registrar of Companies initiates action against Heera group

Published Jun 30, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 12:30 am IST
The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on July 12.
Nowhera Shaik
 Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad: The Registrar of Companies (RoC) has filed a case at the special court for economic offences against the Heera group for failing to submit its balance sheets since 2016.

The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on July 12. The case was filed against Heera group founder Nowhera Shaik, director Mubarak Jan Shaik and Heera Foodex Private Limited under Section 92 of the Companies Act.

 

Shaik and her trusted aides Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas have been arrested by the Central Crime Station police for duping depositors with their Ponzi-like schemes.

