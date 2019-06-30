Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches. (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; Rohit Sharma departs on 102
 
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 Monsoon to strengthe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon to strengthen in this week; June registers sluggish rainfall

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Monsoon's progress was halted for more than a week due to Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea.
The IMD has four divisions -- east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India. (Photo: Representational image)
 The IMD has four divisions -- east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: June ended with 33% of monsoon precipitation and over 78% of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, the monsoon is likely to become active this week.

IMD's Additional Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said the formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan.

 

Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may not benefit due to this low-pressure area and it is unlikely that these states will get rainfall because of it, he added.

Private weather forecaster Skymet's Managing Director Jatin Singh said monsoon surge is expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between.

This spell would be a result of a low pressure area which is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, northern parts of Telangana, south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region, parts of central Maharashtra, southwest Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan and Gujarat would benefit the maximum from this spell, he said.

The official monsoon season in the country starts on June 1 and ends on September 30.

As of June 30, monsoon has reached almost the entire country, except a few parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 28 have recorded "deficient" rainfall, while two subdivisions recorded precipitation that was classified under the "large deficient" category.

Only five subdivisions -- Konkan and Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, north interior Karnataka, east Rajasthan and Gujarat -- have recorded normal rainfall.

The IMD has four divisions -- east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India.

The east and northeast India divisions comprise the northeastern states and eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and all have registered deficient rainfall.

Of the 10 subdivisions of central India, which covers states like Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, eight received deficient rainfall.

Of 10 divisions in the south peninsula division, covering the five states of south India and Union territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, eight received deficient rainfall.

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal onset date. Its progress was halted for more than a week due to Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea.

...
Tags: imd, monsoon, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

After Bareilly, she will chair a meeting with her party workers in Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Jhansi on the same day. (Photo: File)

Mayawati to hold multiple district level meetings in wake of by-elections

Haryana CM said that water conservation has become necessary for the bright future. (Photo: File)

Haryana government to launch public campaign for water conservation

Photo: Representative image

Plane skids off runway in Mangaluru; inquiry ordered

'Is Yeddyurappa's permission required for it? What is wrong in going for for three days...is this a joke?' (Photo: ANI)

JD(S) chief Gowda hits out at BJP for questioning CM Kumaraswamy's US trip



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man swept away while working on drain project found dead

The project supervisor, who was arrested for negligence, has got bail, police said. (Representional Image)

J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik lauds role of Muslims in smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

The 46-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on Monday and conclude on August 15. (Photo: File)

Perform or leave: Tripura CM to government employees

The BJP-IPFT government in ths state, after assuming office in March, 2018 had introduced a new employment policy. (Photo: ANI)

Pune wall collapse: Two accused sent to police custody till July 2

Pune Police yesterday arrested them in connection with a wall collapse incident in which 15 people lost their lives. (Photo: ANI)

PIL filed in Delhi High Court for enforcement of mental health care law

Petitioner advocate and social activist Amit Sahni sought a direction to the Delhi government to constitute a State Mental Health Authority and District Mental Health Review Boards and to enforce the provisions of the Act with immediate effect. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham