Indian Meteorological Department warning for heavy rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), effective till July 3. Heavy rain occurred in Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtial and Adilabad districts on Saturday.

The highest rainfall at 115.5 mm was received in Adilabad, followed by Bejjur mandal at 98 mm.

In its latest forecast for the state, the IMD said, “Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers very likely to occur at many places in Telangana.” It further warned that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated pockets in Telangana till July 3.