Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 Indian Air Force tea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Air Force team rescued after 18 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Defence spokesperson Shillong Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said that all the members of the team are fit and healthy.
The 15 member rescue team which was camping at the AN-32 aircraft crash site since June 12 pose after being retrieved by IAF copters in West Siang district. (PTI)
 The 15 member rescue team which was camping at the AN-32 aircraft crash site since June 12 pose after being retrieved by IAF copters in West Siang district. (PTI)

Guwahati: The 15-member rescue team comprising Indian Air Force personnel and civilians who were camping at the crash site since June 12, was retrieved and brought to Arunachal Pradesh by IAF choppers on Saturday.

Defence spokesperson Shillong Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said that all the members of the team are fit and healthy. “The rescue team comprising eight from IAF (including 2 officers), four (including 2 officers) from Army and three civilians were airlifted by ALH and Mi-17V5 helicopters at about 5.15 pm,” he said.

 

It is significant that the rescue team that retrieved the mortal remains of 13 air warriors on AN-32 crash on June 12 was struck for past 18 days at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet.

Informing that IAF has been trying to retrieve the mountaineering team at crash site, the Wing Commander Singh said that despite ongoing acti-ve monsoon conditions, several sorties were laun-ched to reach the crash site, but excessive clouding was preventing the landing of the helicopters.

“The effort to retrieve them was delayed due to inclement weather and rain, which improved slig-htly on Saturday in the ev-ening, allowing the risky helicopter operations to be undertaken,” he said.

He clarified, “We were in constant tou-ch with them throughout.”

Meanwhile the Siang district administration, which was also keeping a close watch on the situation, expressed satisfaction over the arrival of the rescue team as apart from IAF personnel, civilian mountaineer Taka Tamut and two other locals who were asked to guide a foot trek were also part of the team.

...
Tags: indian air force, iaf choppers, civilians
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

For representative purpose only.

Runway work delays plane landings in Chennai

The community has been demanding this since the landmark 2014 Supreme Court verdict stating that they too have got the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender persons – It’s official

C. Divakaran

Dearth of effective leaders in CPI, CPM: C. Divakaran

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar attending Janaspandana programme at Mahadevpura in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Govt to decentralise BBMP, says Dr G Parameshwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

POSCO act needs better infra, says Telangana LSA chief

Speaking at a consultation for effective implementation of the JJ Act. he said, “There is a need to have a consultation on the implementation of the POSCO Act and JJ Act to implement them properly. The is to redress the shortfalls.” (Representational Image)

Habeebnagar police station vandalised as mob protests detention

Following the incident, additional teams from various police stations rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Teams of the Quick Response Team and Telangana State Special Police Force were deployed in the area to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

Inter colleges stop midday meals in Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

19 G20 members recommit to Paris climate agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ashok Gehlot: No role in Pehlu case probe

Ashok Gehlot
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham