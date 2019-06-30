Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 India pushes for Kar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India pushes for Kartarpur talks with Pakistan next month

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMY
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:11 am IST
India wants to ensure that pilgrims can visit the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib “easily and smoothly.”
Sources said that following the decision taken by the Cabinet on November 22, 2018, India is expeditiously building the requisite infrastructure, including a four-lane highway and a state of art passenger terminal for the corridor.
 Sources said that following the decision taken by the Cabinet on November 22, 2018, India is expeditiously building the requisite infrastructure, including a four-lane highway and a state of art passenger terminal for the corridor.

New Delhi: Despite the frost in Indo-Pak ties, the Modi government is moving fast on the Kartarpur corridor issue. India has now proposed to Pakistan to hold the second round of meeting on the modalities to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor between July 11 to 14 at the Attari-Wagah border in Pakistan.

Sources on Saturday said, “The meeting would discuss the draft agreement on the modalities for movement of Pilgrims along the Kartarpur corridor and resolve outstanding technical  issues related to alignment and infrastructure along the corridor. So far three rounds of technical level discussions have been held at the experts’ level to try and finalise the alignment, crossing point and infrastructure along the corridor.

 

Sources said that following the decision taken by the Cabinet on November 22, 2018, India is expeditiously building the requisite infrastructure, including a four-lane highway and a state of art passenger terminal for the corridor. More than 45 per cent of work on the Indian side has been completed. It is targeted to complete the road by end September and the pilgrim terminal by end October, in time to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November.

India wants to ensure that pilgrims can visit the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib “easily and smoothly.”

...
Tags: indo-pak ties, modi government, kartarpur corridor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

For representative purpose only.

Runway work delays plane landings in Chennai

The community has been demanding this since the landmark 2014 Supreme Court verdict stating that they too have got the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender persons – It’s official

C. Divakaran

Dearth of effective leaders in CPI, CPM: C. Divakaran

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar attending Janaspandana programme at Mahadevpura in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Govt to decentralise BBMP, says Dr G Parameshwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

POSCO act needs better infra, says Telangana LSA chief

Speaking at a consultation for effective implementation of the JJ Act. he said, “There is a need to have a consultation on the implementation of the POSCO Act and JJ Act to implement them properly. The is to redress the shortfalls.” (Representational Image)

Habeebnagar police station vandalised as mob protests detention

Following the incident, additional teams from various police stations rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Teams of the Quick Response Team and Telangana State Special Police Force were deployed in the area to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

Inter colleges stop midday meals in Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

19 G20 members recommit to Paris climate agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ashok Gehlot: No role in Pehlu case probe

Ashok Gehlot
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham