Fight economic fugitives, PM Modi appeals to G20 summit

New Delhi/Osaka: At the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for strong measures to deal with fugitive economic offenders and also highlighted his government’s slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (support, progress and confidence from all) as he spoke about social welfare schemes initiated welfare in India.

Mr Modi highlighted his government’s policies at a G20 session on “Addressing inequalities — Realising an inclusive and sustainable world”.

In separate engagements, the Prime Minister invited G20 countries to join global coalition on disaster resilience; joined other leaders in resolving to prevent the use of the internet to fund and facilitate terrorism and extremism and promoted India’s traditional healing measures, yoga and his flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

“Emphasised on healthcare including India’s traditional healing measures, yoga and our present efforts like the world’s largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat,” Mr Modi said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister also took part in a special session on empowerment of women. The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality.

India’s G20 sherpa Suresh Prabhu on Saturday described the slogan of Sabka Saath as a “very important issue and most inclusive statement”.

On a day of hectic activities, India stopped short of joining the Osaka declaration on digital economy. Mr Prabhu said that the reasons for New Delhi’s decision have been communicated to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and described Japan as a “dear friend”.

On the issue of data, it may be recalled that India had on Friday officially articulated its position that international rule-making on data flows be done within the ambit of the World Trade Organisation.