Chacko wants Rahul to overturn Sheila Dikshit's move to dissolve block committees

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit dissolved 280 block committees of the state unit, the party’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko called the move “arbitrary”, reported Hindustan Times.

He also urged All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to overturn the decision.

On Friday, Dikshit dissolved the committees based on a report submitted by a five-member panel formed to assess the party’s performance in the general elections. The committees were elected last year when former union minister Ajay Maken was heading the Delhi Congress.

However, on Saturday, when Chacko sought a reversal of Dikhsit’s decision, it brought the tussle between the two leaders out in the open.

“As a DPCC chief, one is not expected to behave so irresponsibly. The block presidents are elected leaders in the party and dissolution of these committees cannot be done without taking into consideration the working presidents,” Chacko said.

Chacko said he has communicated his negative view on the decision to Gandhi who he said will take a final call in the matter. “Two working presidents told me that it was done without consulting them,” he said.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said as per the Congress’ Constitution the DPCC president has the power to remove block presidents. “It is only for removal of district presidents that the approval of AICC president is required. The process for constitution of new committees has already begun in view of the Assembly elections in Delhi scheduled early next year,” he said.