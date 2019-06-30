Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches. (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; Match will start at 3pm
 
Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 Centre's green ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre's green panel nod to Telangana's Rs 2,121 cr dam project on Godavari

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
The green panel has recommended the EC to the proposed project with some conditions, the sources added.
The government's green panel has given the environment clearance (EC) for constructing a dam across Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district of Telangana at a cost of Rs 2,121 crore, according to sources. (Representational Image)
 The government's green panel has given the environment clearance (EC) for constructing a dam across Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district of Telangana at a cost of Rs 2,121 crore, according to sources. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government's green panel has given the environment clearance (EC) for constructing a dam across Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district of Telangana at a cost of Rs 2,121 crore, according to sources.

The proposed P V Narasimha Rao Kanthanapally Sujala Sravanthi Project (PVNRKSSP) involves construction of 23 metre high and 1,132 metre long barrage (dam) across Godavari river and will facilitate irrigation during rabi season benefitting three districts - Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nalgonda and Khammam.

 

The central government-constituted green panel called Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) assesses the projects and makes recommendations, based on which the Union Environment Ministry grants the final EC.

According to the sources, the Telangana government had in December 2018 submitted an application seeking EC for the PVNRKSSP. However, the EAC had deferred its decision for want of additional information.

The state government submitted additional details and the EAC examined the proposal again last month and recommended giving environment clearance, they said. The green panel has recommended the EC to the proposed project with some conditions, the sources added.

The Telangana government had approved the project with an estimated cost of Rs 2,121 crore way back in February 2017. The project requires 674.18 hectare land, out of which 94 hectare is private land and 580.18 hectare is river bed area.

As per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal order (GWDT), the total allocation of water in the Godavari river to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is 1,480 TMC.

The net water availability at the proposed barrage site has been worked out to be 407.4 TMC, of which 180 TMC is allocated for Kaleshwaram Irrigation project (peddha), 4.5 TMC for Kaleshwaram LIS (tank filling) and 100 TMC for the proposed PVNRKSSP.

The sources said that the purpose of the proposed barrage is to raise the water level in the river to feed the existing irrigation scheme and canals for irrigating the ayacut, which are not getting sufficient water, and also to meet the drinking water needs of the region.

...
Tags: godavari, pvnrkssp, telangana, eac, environment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In a video, which is being shared on social media, supporters of the first-time legislator are seen firing in the air and garlanding Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: Screengrab)

Celebratory firing, sweet for cops as BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya walks out of jail

No casualties in the matter have been reported yet. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Blast takes place in Meghdoot club in West Bengal’s Birbhum

The AAI owns and manages around 100 operational airports across the country. (Photo: Representational)

AAI spent Rs 4 crore in 2018-19 to maintain 26 non-operational airports '

An IPS officer of the 1986-batch, Singh is a recipient of the President's police medal (2016) and police medal (2002) for distinguished services. (Photo: Twitter | @parasjangid)

Bhupendra Singh appointed new top cop of Rajasthan police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

There was one man seen clapping on the scene when the chopper was spinning. (Photo: ANI)
 

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

The research found that the more time people spent on WhatsApp per day, the less lonely they were and the had higher self-esteem as a result of feeling closer to friends and family. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. (Representational Image)
 

Mother bird feeds cigarette to chick, gives heartbreaking sight to beachgoers

A Largo woman who was visiting St Pete Beach came across a sad scene of a black skimmer seabird picking the butt up and putting it in the baby’s mouth. (Photo: Facebook | Karen Catbird)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

There was one man seen clapping on the scene when the chopper was spinning. (Photo: ANI)

Man mission to Mars in another 20-25 yrs, says Mylswamy Annadurai

‘We are also conducting certain competitions at school levels. We have state level and national level openings for school students where they will get an opportunity to showcase their skills,’ Annadurai said. (Photo: ANI)

World Asteroid Day 2019: Why and when this day is observed globally

So far, over 16,000 near Earth asteroids have been discovered according to NASA’s Centre for NEO Studies. (Photo: Twitter)

Popular Lutyens' wedding site in Delhi to be made soundproof after noise complaints

The '5, Ashoka Road' bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi - a popular wedding venue - will soon undergo a soundproofing exercise after neighbours complained of noise pollution. (Photo: Venueindelhi.com)

TN water crisis: Rainwater harvesting should be taken up, says Rajinikanth

The city is facing a severe crisis with all four major reservoirs supplying water going bone dry, forcing residents to look for alternatives to tide over the crisis. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham