Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 As SC reopens, Rafal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As SC reopens, Rafale, Ayodhya, SC/ST Act verdicts likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Justice Kalifulla-headed Ayodhya mediation panel is likely to submit report.
Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: All eyes are set on Supreme Court, as it reopens after seven week long summer break, on the outcome of the plea seeking the review and recall of its December 14, 2018, verdict giving clean chit to the decision making process for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets in ready-to-fly conditions.

Coupled with this is the contempt plea against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his “Chowkidar” goof-up while misinterpreting top court’s April 10 order junking Centre’s plea claiming privilege over three documents relied upon by the petitioners — the former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned politician Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan — to allege corruption.

 

The verdict, both on the plea seeking the review and recall of December 14, 2018 Rafale judgment and the contempt plea against Gandhi was reserved.

While rejecting the Center claim of privilege over three documents and the maintainability of the review petition, the top court by its April 10 order had said, “ ...we hold and affirm that the review petitions will have to be adjudicated on their own merit by taking into account the relevance of the contents of the three documents, admissibility of which, in the judicial decision making process, has been sought to be questioned by the respondents (the Centre) in the review petitions.”

Besides Rafale and Rahul, another important judgment that is awaited is on the plea seeking to put under sun-light the decision making process leading to the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary including disclosure of correspondence exchanged between the Chief Justice of India and the Union law ministry in the course of the appointment of judges.

Another important judgment that was reserved was on the Centre’s plea seeking the review of its March 20, 2018, verdict diluting stringent provisions of immediate arrest and no anticipatory bail for the accused on a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Besides the judgment that are expected to be pronounced in the days to come after the reopening of the court, the other important issues that will be deliberated by the top court includes Ayodhya title matter and challenge to constitutional validity of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections of society.

The three member panel headed by former top court judge Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla is likely to submit its report by August 15.

...
Tags: rafale, ayodhya, congress president rahul gandhi, f.m.i. kalifulla, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

For representative purpose only.

Runway work delays plane landings in Chennai

The community has been demanding this since the landmark 2014 Supreme Court verdict stating that they too have got the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender persons – It’s official

C. Divakaran

Dearth of effective leaders in CPI, CPM: C. Divakaran

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar attending Janaspandana programme at Mahadevpura in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Govt to decentralise BBMP, says Dr G Parameshwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Habeebnagar police station vandalised as mob protests detention

Following the incident, additional teams from various police stations rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Teams of the Quick Response Team and Telangana State Special Police Force were deployed in the area to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

Inter colleges stop midday meals in Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

19 G20 members recommit to Paris climate agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ashok Gehlot: No role in Pehlu case probe

Ashok Gehlot

Ratna Prabha made space for women

A file photo of Karnataka former chief secretary Ratna Prabha (in centre) with a group of women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham