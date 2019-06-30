Alwar mob lynching: Lynched in 2017, chargesheeted in 2019

The issue triggered a row with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charging that the Congress in power is a “replica of BJP”

Alwar: Two years after Haryana resident Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police here have filed a chargesheet against his two sons and a truck operator for illegally transporting cattle.

The issue triggered a row with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charging that the Congress in power is a “replica of BJP”.

Mr Owaisi was reacting to earlier reports that Pehlu Khan was also chargesheeted.

Although the case goes back to April 2017 when the BJP was in power in the state, the chargesheet is being filed months after the Congress took over.

“The chargesheet was accepted by the court on May 24 against three persons under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act. Since Pehlu Khan has died, he has not been chargesheeted,” Alwar superintendent of police Anil Deshmukh said.

However, Pehlu Khan’s name was mentioned in a summary of the case in the chargesheet, and he was among those booked under the state’s anti-cow smuggling law.

The document mentions his name in the column of accused who are “not chargesheeted”.

It makes clear that this is because he is now dead.