Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 Alwar mob lynching: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Alwar mob lynching: Lynched in 2017, chargesheeted in 2019

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Chargesheet filed against lynched Pehlu Khan’s sons.
The issue triggered a row with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charging that the Congress in power is a “replica of BJP”
 The issue triggered a row with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charging that the Congress in power is a “replica of BJP”

Alwar: Two years after Haryana resident Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police here have filed a chargesheet against his two sons and a truck operator for illegally transporting cattle.

The issue triggered a row with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charging that the Congress in power is a “replica of BJP”.

 

Mr Owaisi was reacting to earlier reports that Pehlu Khan was also chargesheeted.

Although the case goes back to April 2017 when the BJP was in power in the state, the chargesheet is being filed months after the Congress took over.

“The chargesheet was accepted by the court on May 24 against three persons under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act. Since Pehlu Khan has died, he has not been chargesheeted,” Alwar superintendent of police Anil Deshmukh said.

However, Pehlu Khan’s name was mentioned in a summary of the case in the chargesheet, and he was among those booked under the state’s anti-cow smuggling law.

The document mentions his name in the column of accused who are “not chargesheeted”.

It makes clear that this is because he is now dead.

...
Tags: pehlu khan, mob lynching, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Ashok Gehlot: No role in Pehlu case probe

Latest From Nation

For representative purpose only.

Runway work delays plane landings in Chennai

The community has been demanding this since the landmark 2014 Supreme Court verdict stating that they too have got the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender persons – It’s official

C. Divakaran

Dearth of effective leaders in CPI, CPM: C. Divakaran

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar attending Janaspandana programme at Mahadevpura in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Govt to decentralise BBMP, says Dr G Parameshwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ashok Gehlot: No role in Pehlu case probe

Ashok Gehlot

Ratna Prabha made space for women

A file photo of Karnataka former chief secretary Ratna Prabha (in centre) with a group of women.

Telangana state may push for 12% Muslim quota again

Representation Image (Photo: DC)

Seat in TTD for TRS bosses’ aide

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Who needs G20? The question gets louder as US-China trade war dominates agenda

The bloc looked powerless on the biggest issue faced in Osaka — the US-China trade war, which was hashed out in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham