Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 30 Jun 2019 15 dead after comple ...
Nation, Current Affairs

15 dead after complex wall collapse in Pune

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 1:09 am IST
At least four cars and a two-wheeler parked near the wall were damaged due to the wall collapse.
A dislodged car at the site where a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Saturday. (PTI)
 A dislodged car at the site where a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Saturday. (PTI)

Mumbai: At least 15 persons including four children, all belonging to families of labourers, were killed after a compound wall collapsed on temporary houses built at a construction site at Kondhwa area in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

Among the deceased are 10 men, one woman and four children — three boys and one girl. Three people, two men and one woman, were taken out alive and are being treated at a hospital for multiple serious injuries.

 

All the victims were members of labourer families hailing from Bihar. The victims were residing in a transit camp of a construction site, police said.

Prakash Gore, station officer of the Kondhwa fire station said, “The incident took place at around 1.40 am on Saturday following incessant rains. We recovered 14 bodies from the debris while another body was recovered by the NDRF personnel around 5.30 am.”

The police registered a case of culpable homicide against directors of two construction firms, and arrested two builders.

While the Maharashtra government announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dec-eased, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar anno-unced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh. “We have arrested Vipul Agarwal and Vivek Agar-wal of Alcon Landmark,” said Anil Patil, senior pol-ice inspector, Kondhwa Police Station.

At least four cars and a two-wheeler parked near the wall were damaged due to the wall collapse.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the developers of two residential projects, site engineers and labour contractors in connection with the incident.

“Injured victims identified as Ajay Kumar Dilip Sharma (19) and Pooja Rajesh Sharma (25), are admitted in Sassoon hospital. They are stable, said an on-duty medical officer.

Mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak asserted that her administration was giving a ‘work stop’ order to ensure that no work can be carried on at the construction site. Maharashtra chief minister?Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said he has directed Pune collector to carry out an in-depth inquiry.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also expressed grief over the incident. “I was deeply saddened to know about the death of innocent workers, including women and children in the incident of collapse of a compound wall of a residential complex in Pune. Every life lost in incident was precious. My heart goes out to the kin of all those who lost their loved ones, and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a statement. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan urged the Maharashtra government to extend all help to families of the dead and injured.

The deceased have been identified as Alok Sharma (28), Mohan Sharma (24), Aman Sharma (19), Ravi sharma (19) Laxmikant Sahani (33), Sunil Singh (35), Ovi Das (2), Sonali Das (6), Bhima Das (38), Sangita Devi (26), Ajit Kumar Sharma (7), Rekhal Kumar Sharma (5), Niva Devi (30), Dipranjan Sharma and Avdesh Singh.

Pune district officials said ex gratia will be given to the next of kin of the deceased as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

...
Tags: wall collapsed, construction site, 15 dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

For representative purpose only.

Runway work delays plane landings in Chennai

The community has been demanding this since the landmark 2014 Supreme Court verdict stating that they too have got the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender persons – It’s official

C. Divakaran

Dearth of effective leaders in CPI, CPM: C. Divakaran

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar attending Janaspandana programme at Mahadevpura in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Govt to decentralise BBMP, says Dr G Parameshwar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Habeebnagar police station vandalised as mob protests detention

Following the incident, additional teams from various police stations rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Teams of the Quick Response Team and Telangana State Special Police Force were deployed in the area to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

Inter colleges stop midday meals in Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

19 G20 members recommit to Paris climate agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ashok Gehlot: No role in Pehlu case probe

Ashok Gehlot

Ratna Prabha made space for women

A file photo of Karnataka former chief secretary Ratna Prabha (in centre) with a group of women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham