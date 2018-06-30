search on deccanchronicle.com
Thane extortion case: Charge sheet filed against Dawood, Iqbal Kaskar, Anees Ibrahim

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
According to the builder's complaint, Kaskar had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of 38-acre land in Mumbai's Gorai.
During investigation, the alleged role of Dawood and Anees also came to light following which both were shown as wanted in connection with the offence. (Photo: File) 
Thane: The city police has filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his brothers Iqbal Kaskar, and Anees Ibrahim in connection with an extortion case filed on the complaint by a prominent builder in 2017.

"The charge sheet was filed in the district court on Thursday," a senior inspector of Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) said on Saturday. 

 

In October 2017, the police had registered an offence of extortion based on the complaint of the builder against Iqbal Kaskar and the gang members of Dawood. 

According to the builder's complaint, Kaskar had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of a 38-acre land in Gorai area. 

During investigation, the alleged role of Dawood and Anees also came to light following which both were shown as wanted accused in connection with the offence, the police had said. 

"The charge sheet, which runs into thousands of pages, lists the pieces of evidence against the accused," the police official said, adding, "The vital documents attached to the charge sheet include papers related to the land deal along with the payment proof. It also includes the statement of  witnesses." 

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) at the Thane Nagar police station. 

Iqbal Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested in September 2017 by the Thane police AEC in a separate case of extortion of Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a builder. 

Tags: extortion case, dawood ibrahim, iqbal kaskar, anees ibrahim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)




