Telugu language slips to No 4 slot: Census

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 30, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Rate of Telugu growth is fourth slowest, Urdu falls 1.5%.
Sriramulu Telugu University (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: Telugu is not the third most spoken language in India anymore; it has been replaced by Marathi, according to new census data figures. 

There are 8.1 crore Telugu speakers and 8.3 crore Marathi speakers. Also, Telugu is fourth in the list of slowest growing languages at the rate of 9.65 per cent. 

 

Hindi and Bengali continue to be the most widely spoken languages and the fastest growing, followed by Kashmiri.

Another decline is in the number of Urdu speakers, who are mostly spread across Hyderabad, Lucknow and some parts of Delhi. 

The number of people speaking Urdu has dropped by 1.58 per cent. Urdu dropped from sixth place in 2001 (51 million speakers) to seventh place in 2011 with 50 million people mentioning it as their mother tongue. The biggest drop is for Konkani (95 lakh).

Language experts mostly disagreed with the data. Vice Chancellor of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Prof. S.V. Satyanarayana, called the data misleading. He said, “Telugu speakers have been partially assessed. Have they taken into account Telugus living in Kharagpur, Bhilai, and Odisha? If these regions were considered, Telugu is the second most spoken, or third, but not fourth.  I think many Telugus have been kept aside while assessing. The report should be reviewed and not considered as final.”

Mr Mamidi Harikrishna, director of the TS department of language and culture, who argued for classical language status for Telugu language in the Madras High Court on behalf of the state government, said, “Over a decade,  the expansion of the Telugu community is enormous. The prime parameter to judge a language should be its population of speakers. If that is the case, growth in the Telugu region has been 2.5 per cent as per the 2011 census.”

“This is  considered to be the highest. Rise in population has been reported in the rural areas, which are not influenced by other languages. Secondly, in the Information Technology belt, most employees are Telugu speakers. These are indictors to prove that Telugu is the second most spoken language,” he said.

