search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Mbappe's double makes it 4-2
 
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Rawat's wife posted at same school for last 22 years, reveals RTI query

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Sunita Rawat is currently posted in a school in Dehradun's Ajabpur Kalan since 1996 despite receiving promotion in 2008.
In video, Uttarakhand CM is seen losing his temper and directing the police to suspend the teacher, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking transfer from a remote location. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
  In video, Uttarakhand CM is seen losing his temper and directing the police to suspend the teacher, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking transfer from a remote location. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Dehradun: In a dramatic turn of events, a query filed by RTI activist Praveen Sharma has revealed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's wife Sunita Rawat has been posted in the same Dehradun school for the last 22 years.

Sunita Rawat is currently posted in a school in Dehradun's Ajabpur Kalan since 1996 despite receiving a promotion in 2008, the RTI query revealed.

 

"We had asked Uttarakhand CM about the posting of his wife. Earlier, they responded indirectly but after we appealed, their answer was quite shocking for us as she is posted in Dehradun for the last 22 years," said Praveen who faced a few difficulties while obtaining the information. 

Also Read: Suspend her, take into custody: U'khand CM after row with teacher

Praveen also accused Sunita Rawat of buying huge acres of land and, therefore, demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

"She has brought huge acres of land in Uttarakhand. We want the court to investigate from where did she buy amass this property. We want the governor to take action against his wife. It is a matter of concern, as no employee can buy any property without providing information to the concerned department," Praveen said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had on Thursday ordered the suspension of school teacher Uttara Bahuguna, who allegedly used abusive language during a Janata Darbar session while seeking a transfer from a remote location where she was posted for last 25 years.

Tags: right to information (rti), trivendra rawat, sunita rawat
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Mbappe's double makes it 4-2

(Photo: AP)
 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arbitration may help reduce backlog of pending cases: Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Joseph and three other Supreme Court judges - J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur - had triggered a controversy in January by holding a press conference targeting Chief Justice Dipak Misra's style of functioning. (Photo: File)

'If not in Swiss banks, where is black money?': Congress hits back at Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)

Three dead in Jammu, dozen houses damaged as rains wreak havoc in Valley

Several footbridges, including two in Udhampur district, were also washed away by the strong currents as most of the water bodies across the region are flooded. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka govt to challenge Cauvery authority, committee in SC

The meeting, called by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo; File/KPN)

Congress demands CBI probe into rape of eight-yr-old Mandsaur girl

Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham