search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Mbappe's double makes it 4-2
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No stretcher, relatives drag patient in bedsheet in Maharashtra hospital

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 8:27 pm IST
Soon after the video surfaced, the hospital started receiving flak for their lack of basic facilities.
In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: ANI)
 In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Nanded: A woman with a fractured leg was dragged with the help of a bedsheet by her relatives, allegedly due to unavailability of a stretcher at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.

In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

 

Soon after the video surfaced, the hospital started receiving flak for their lack of basic facilities.

Reflecting on the same, Dr Chandrakant Mhaske, Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital, said that they have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

"We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. But, as per officials present there, the patient was told a stretcher was about to get free. However, her relatives did not wait and took her," he told ANI.

Tags: hospital facilities, maharashtra government, non availability of stretcher
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nanded (Nander)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Mbappe's double makes it 4-2

(Photo: AP)
 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'If not in Swiss banks, where is black money?': Congress hits back at Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)

Three dead in Jammu, dozen houses damaged as rains wreak havoc in Valley

Several footbridges, including two in Udhampur district, were also washed away by the strong currents as most of the water bodies across the region are flooded. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka govt to challenge Cauvery authority, committee in SC

The meeting, called by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo; File/KPN)

Congress demands CBI probe into rape of eight-yr-old Mandsaur girl

Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Only 1 militant killed, 2 others escaped during encounter in J&K's Pulwama

It is now learnt that only one militant was killed whereas two others managed to escape from the area. (Representational Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham