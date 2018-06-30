search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No sop for tenant farmers: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 30, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Giving the sop directly to tenant farmers may give them ownership rights, he contended.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday ruled out giving the Rythu Bandhu sop of Rs 4,000 per acre per season to tenant farmers. Giving the sop directly to tenant farmers may give them ownership rights, he contended.

“We will give the sop only to land owners. It's up to the discretion of the land owner, whether to give the same to the tenant farmer, if he himself is not doing agriculture. If we give the sop to tenant farmers directly, it may give them ownership rights and may lead to legal problems,” Mr Rao said while addressing a public meeting in Gadwal after laying the foundation stone for the Gattu lift irrigation project.

 

It is for this reason that the government had removed the ‘enjoyers’ column in the pattadar passbooks. “Only the name of the landowner is being printed,” he said.

Elaborating on his stand, Mr Rao said, “People give their houses on rent to others in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills or any other place. Do they agree to enter the name of the tenants in their property registration documents un-der the ‘enjoyers’ column? Why should only farmers be forced to do so?"

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao sought re-election of the TRS government in the upcoming Assembly elections to carry forward the welfare and development agenda that he initiated since 2014.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, rythu bandhu, farmer, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao visit puts MLA under house arrest
Vote for TRS for more benefits, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Famous Honda robot Asimo dies at the age of 18

The latest model was in its seventh generation and could achieve walking speeds of up to 9km/h. (Photo: Honda)
 

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli's Men in Blue seal series in ruthless fashion

(Photo: BCCI)
 

People in open relationships as satisfied as those in monogamous relationships

The result debunks society’s perception of monogamous unions being the ideal relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Was advised cosmetic surgery, says Deepika, shares how depression story helped others

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ is highest-grossing film of the year.
 

1983 or 2011? Ravi Shastri reveals which World Cup triumph was tough for Team India

Ravi Shastri was a part of the Indian team that won its maiden World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev.(Photo: AP)
 

Indian Naval officer all set to sail non-stop, solo for 2018 Golden Globe Race

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop and solo. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre set to oppose Nikah Halala in SC, believes it is against gender injustice

The apex court had last year declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional. The government had later brought a bill to make triple talaq a penal offence. (Photo: File)

Sushma Swaraj's passport app registers one million downloads in 2 days

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had launched the application, available in Android and iOS platforms, on Tuesday. (Photo: File/ANI)

Metro caters to 25 lakh commuters daily, employees can’t strike: Delhi HC

Delhi HC restrained DMRC staff from going on their proposed strike from midnight over a number of demands, including pay-scale revision. (Photo: File/PTI)

3 militants gunned down in J&K's Pulwama, youth dies in clashes with security forces

The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Tribal family joins TMC after Amit Shah's visit, BJP cries foul play

TMC said, ''The family felt so threatened that they fled the village and came to Kalighat to seek shelter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham