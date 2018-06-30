search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Mbappe's double makes it 4-2
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'If not in Swiss banks, where is black money?': Congress hits back at Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2018, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
The Congress on Saturday took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's remark of 'all money in Swiss banks is not black money'.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the SNB report has led to a 'misinformed reaction in certain circles' questioning 'whether the Government's anti-black money steps have yielded results'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was helping "suited-booted" friends to convert their black money into white.

The Congress also took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's remark when he said that 'all money in Swiss banks is not black money'. 

 

“To assume that all the deposits are per se tax evaded money or that Switzerland in the matter of illegal deposits is what it was decades ago, is to start on a shaky presumption,” Jaitley had written in his blog.

Addressing the press briefing, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged the demonetisation is a money-laundering scam that the Prime Minister Modi government created during their tenure.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter and echoed similar remarks. He tweeted saying, "If Swiss money is white, Where Is black money," he asked. 

The allegations by the Congress came amid the reports of 50 per cent rise in the money parked by Indians in Swiss banks in 2017.

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, PM Modi's key promise was to bring the back black money stashed away in foreign banks. 

Also Read: Shaky presumption that all deposits evaded tax: Jaitley on Swiss Bank data

Taking a jibe at Jaitley, Chaturvedi said, "I would like to remind real, fake and shadow Finance Ministers of India, demonetisation is a money laundering scam that government created. This government has worked against the common man." 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: arun jaitley, swiss national bank, black money, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Mbappe's double makes it 4-2

(Photo: AP)
 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Three dead in Jammu, dozen houses damaged as rains wreak havoc in Valley

Several footbridges, including two in Udhampur district, were also washed away by the strong currents as most of the water bodies across the region are flooded. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka govt to challenge Cauvery authority, committee in SC

The meeting, called by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo; File/KPN)

Congress demands CBI probe into rape of eight-yr-old Mandsaur girl

Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

No stretcher, relatives drag patient in bedsheet in Maharashtra hospital

In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Only 1 militant killed, 2 others escaped during encounter in J&K's Pulwama

It is now learnt that only one militant was killed whereas two others managed to escape from the area. (Representational Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham