'If not in Swiss banks, where is black money?': Congress hits back at Jaitley

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was helping "suited-booted" friends to convert their black money into white.

The Congress also took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's remark when he said that 'all money in Swiss banks is not black money'.

“To assume that all the deposits are per se tax evaded money or that Switzerland in the matter of illegal deposits is what it was decades ago, is to start on a shaky presumption,” Jaitley had written in his blog.

Addressing the press briefing, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged the demonetisation is a money-laundering scam that the Prime Minister Modi government created during their tenure.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter and echoed similar remarks. He tweeted saying, "If Swiss money is white, Where Is black money," he asked.

Dear Modiji,



On 22nd Dec,2013; you said every child knows ‘Black Money is kept in Swiss Banks’.



On 29th June,2018; your FM’s say ‘It’s stupid to say money in Swiss Banks is Black’.



Which one of these two statements is ‘Stupid’?If Swiss Money is ‘white’, where is ‘Black Money’? pic.twitter.com/F0nyTafIX8 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2018

The allegations by the Congress came amid the reports of 50 per cent rise in the money parked by Indians in Swiss banks in 2017.

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, PM Modi's key promise was to bring the back black money stashed away in foreign banks.

Taking a jibe at Jaitley, Chaturvedi said, "I would like to remind real, fake and shadow Finance Ministers of India, demonetisation is a money laundering scam that government created. This government has worked against the common man."

