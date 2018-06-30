search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress demands CBI probe into rape of eight-yr-old Mandsaur girl

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
The girl was abducted from her school and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur. She is presently battling for her life.
Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: The Congress on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged abduction and rape of an eight-year-old in Mandsaur.

Briefing the media, Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur. Even today the investigation is not going in the right direction. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case. Women in my state don't feel safe."

 

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two people in connection with the rape case.

The eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur on June 26. She is presently battling for her life in the hospital.

Also Read: 8-yr-old kidnapped, raped, left to die in forest near school in Madhya Pradesh

The Superintendent of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore where the girl is being treated, on Saturday confirmed that she was "out of danger now". He stated that her condition was improving and was now much better than when she was brought in. 

The girl, however, has a long road ahead of her until complete recovery. Doctors said that she is being given semi-solid food and that she is speaking today. She was also examined by doctors called in from outside, they said.

Reflecting on this atrocity, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the crime.

"In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also condemned the incident and said the accused should be hanged till death.

Meanwhile, locals in the district have been protesting against the incident, demanding death penalty to the accused. 

Tags: rape, madhya pradesh, crime, kidnapping, mandsaur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)
 

Grace is celebration of victory over life's battles, says author Supreeta Singh

"In the four phases of her life, Kavita had encountered four men who eventually leave a deep impression on her,” Singh narrates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka govt to challenge Cauvery authority, committee in SC

The meeting, called by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, also decided to raise the issue in Parliament. (Photo; File/KPN)

No stretcher, relatives drag patient in bedsheet in Maharashtra hospital

In a video of the incident, which went viral, a woman could be seen being dragged by two of her relatives in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Only 1 militant killed, 2 others escaped during encounter in J&K's Pulwama

It is now learnt that only one militant was killed whereas two others managed to escape from the area. (Representational Image | AFP)

Families of 4 Rajasthan workers buried alive refuse bodies, want compensation first

The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary and the state government has announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased. (Representational Image)

UNESCO declares Mumbai's Victorian Gothic, Art Deco cluster as World Heritage site

'Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, #India Congratulations!,' UNSECO tweeted. (Representational Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham