Announcement on MSP decision next week: PM Modi

New Delhi: While the state governments and the Centre have not been able to arrive at a consensus on fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops even as the sowing season has begun all over the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday intervened and said that MSP for seasonal crops including paddy will be fixed at least 1.5 times of the production cost and will be approved by the Union Cabinet next week.

Making the announcement after a meeting with a group of sugarcane farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharash-tra and Karnataka at his residence, The Prime Minister said the support price for sugarcane, called Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), would be announced in two weeks and that the rate would be higher than 2017-18.