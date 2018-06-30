All money in Swiss not black, will get all money data by 2019: Piyush Goel

New Delhi: On the backfoot after reports emerged that money parked by Indians in Swiss banks had risen by over 50 per cent, the government indicated on Friday that all the funds that were deposited in Switzerland need not be black money.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal said as per the agreement with Switzerland, all data from January 1, 2018, would be available with the government.

“In due course it has to come to us,” Mr Goyal said. “So how do you assume that all this is black money or it is illegal transactions? I still can’t understand this,” he added.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocked the Modi government over what he described as its change in stand over the money deposited in Swiss banks. Mr Gandhi said that in the 2014 election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised he would bring back all the “black” money in Swiss banks and that he would put Rs 15 lakh in every Indian’s bank account.