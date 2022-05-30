TTD cautions pilgrims on waiting time for darshan

Nellore: In view of the heavy influx of pilgrims since the last one week, TTD chairman Subba Reddy has appealed to devotees arriving in Tirumala to be prepared for a patient wait until their turn comes for darshan of the Lord of Seven Hills.

He rejected reports that TTD had advised people not to come to Tirumala in view of the already heavy rush.

The TTD chairman said the heavy surge of pilgrims this time was also due to the end of the Covid-related health concerns for the past two years.

Complimenting officials and employees for their hard work in managing the various facilities, the TTD chairman said drinking water and annaprasadam were made available to all devotees in an exemplary manner this time.

On Sunday, it was taking almost 48 hours’ wait for devotees to get an opportunity for a glimpse of the presiding deity.

Meanwhile, TTD is organising the Maha Samprokshana (synergising of the powers of the deity) fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from June 5-9 with Ankurarpanam on June 4. As per the five-day celebrations, the rituals of Shobha Yatra, Punyahavachanam, Ritwick Varanam, Mrutsagrahanam and Ankurarpanam will be performed between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on June 4.

After four-day long Vedic events, Prana Pratistha and Maha Samprokshanam will be performed on June 9 at Mithuna lagnam between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. It will be followed by other Vedic rituals till evening and they conclude with Shanti Kalyanam and Dwajavarohanam.

Meanwhile, TTD is also organising the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara temple at Himayatnagar in Hyderabad from June 6-10.



The important days include Dwajarohanam on June 6, Shanti kalyanam and Garuda Vahana on June 8, Rathotsavam on June 9 and on June 10, Chakra Snanam, Pushpa Yagam, and Dwajavarohanam will be observed.