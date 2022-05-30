Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2022 TTD cautions pilgrim ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TTD cautions pilgrims on waiting time for darshan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 30, 2022, 10:51 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 10:51 am IST
Chairman says heavy surge seen due to decline of COVID
Devotees standing in the queue, leading to Vaikuntam Queue Complex, near SV Shopping Complex at Tirumala. (DC file image)
 Devotees standing in the queue, leading to Vaikuntam Queue Complex, near SV Shopping Complex at Tirumala. (DC file image)

Nellore: In view of the heavy influx of pilgrims since the last one week, TTD chairman Subba Reddy has appealed to devotees arriving in Tirumala to be prepared for a patient wait until their turn comes for darshan of the Lord of Seven Hills.

He rejected reports that TTD had advised people not to come to Tirumala in view of the already heavy rush.

 

The TTD chairman said the heavy surge of pilgrims this time was also due to the end of the Covid-related health concerns for the past two years.

Complimenting officials and employees for their hard work in managing the various facilities, the TTD chairman said drinking water and annaprasadam were made available to all devotees in an exemplary manner this time.
On Sunday, it was taking almost 48 hours’ wait for devotees to get an opportunity for a glimpse of the presiding deity.

Meanwhile, TTD is organising the Maha Samprokshana (synergising of the powers of the deity) fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from June 5-9 with Ankurarpanam on June 4. As per the five-day celebrations, the rituals of Shobha Yatra, Punyahavachanam, Ritwick Varanam, Mrutsagrahanam and Ankurarpanam will be performed between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on June 4.

 

After four-day long Vedic events, Prana Pratistha and Maha Samprokshanam will be performed on June 9 at Mithuna lagnam between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. It will be followed by other Vedic rituals till evening and they conclude with Shanti Kalyanam and Dwajavarohanam.

Meanwhile, TTD is also organising the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara temple at Himayatnagar in Hyderabad from June 6-10.
 
The important days include Dwajarohanam on June 6, Shanti kalyanam and Garuda Vahana on June 8, Rathotsavam on June 9 and on June 10, Chakra Snanam, Pushpa Yagam, and Dwajavarohanam will be observed.

 

...
Tags: devotees to tirumala temple, tirupati temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

R. Meera, the first woman naval officer from Badaga community, with her parents. (DC)

Meera, first Badaga woman to become naval officer

Kasthuri Aadisaravanan, District Child Protection Officer, said that police would take stringent action as per law to prevent child marriages in the future. (Representational image)

Police book man, parents for child marriage in Chennai

The racket was going on for over a year, said Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi. (Facebook)

Cricket betting racket busted, Rs.10.3 lakhs seized

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)

Monthly stipend, other benefits for children who lost parents to COVID



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India heading towards another power crisis in July-August: Report

The Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) has predicted a peak power demand of 214 GW in August. (Representational image: AFP)

Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->