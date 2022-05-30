Monsoon sets in over Kerala; rain in AP likely from June 3

The weather forecast agency had confirmed on Saturday that conditions for the onset of monsoon were favorable over the next 2-3 days including in the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Vishakhapatanam: The South West Monsoon set in over Kerala on Sunday against the normal start on June 1, IMD has announced.

It said the Southwest Monsoon moved into the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, most of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar and some parts of the southwestern Bay of Bengal.

Conditions are favorable for a further advancement of the southwest monsoon in some parts of the central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more southern and central parts of the Bay of Bengal, some parts of the northeastern Bay of Bengal and northeastern states over the next 3-4 days, the IMD report said.

The weather forecast agency had confirmed on Saturday that conditions for the onset of monsoon were favorable over the next 2-3 days including in the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area.

It had also issued storm and rain warnings under the influence of westerly winds emerging from the Arabian Sea over the southern Indian peninsula at lower tropospheric levels.

Weatherman from IMD Amaravati, Karuna Sagar, said the monsoon may set in over Rayalaseema by June 3 if the conditions are favorable.

He said the temperatures will shoot up by two to three degree C from the next two to three days and the conditions might be severe if the monsoon fails to settle over Andhra Pradesh as per the expected date.

He said the temperature went up for many parts of the day on Sunday. Machilipatnam recorded the highest with 43.21 degree C, 4.9 degrees more than the normal temperature; Kakinada 41.0 degrees, 3.4 more than the normal temperature; Gannavaram 43.9 degrees, 3.3 degrees more than normal and Amaravati 43.4 degrees.