Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2022 India heading toward ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India heading towards another power crisis in July-August: Report

PTI
Published May 30, 2022, 10:35 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 10:35 am IST
The current coal stock stands at 13.5 million tonnes at pithead power stations and 20.7 MT cumulatively at all power plants
The Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) has predicted a peak power demand of 214 GW in August. (Representational image: AFP)
 The Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) has predicted a peak power demand of 214 GW in August. (Representational image: AFP)

New Delhi: A lower pre-monsoon coal stock at thermal power plants in India is suggestive of another power crisis in July-August, independent research organisation CREA has said.

The current coal stock stands at 13.5 million tonnes at pithead power stations and 20.7 MT cumulatively at all power plants across the country.

 

"The data compiled from official sources suggest that the coal power plants are in no position to address even a minor spike in the power demand and there is a need to plan for coal transportation well in advance," Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air's (CREA) latest report 'Failure to load: India's power crisis is a coal management crisis'.

The Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) has predicted a peak power demand of 214 GW in August. In addition, the average energy demand could also increase to more than what it is in the month of May to 1,33,426 million units (MUs).

 

"The onset of the southwest monsoon will further hamper mining and transportation of coal from mines to power stations... If coal stocks are not replenished to adequate levels before monsoon, the country might be heading towards yet another power crisis in July-August 2022," CREA said.

It also said the recent power crisis in the country was not due to coal production but "distribution and official apathy".

"It is evident from the data that coal transportation and management was not sufficient to keep up with the increased demand from the power sector... The trends show that thermal power stations were not adequately stocked despite adequate coal mining," it said.

 

India saw a record coal production of 777.26 million tonnes (MT) in the financial year 2021-22 against 716.08 MT in FY21, an increase of 8.54 per cent.

The country had a total mineable capacity of over 1,500 MT in FY 21-22 while the total production stood at 777.26 MT, approximately just half of its production capacity. Therefore, if there was a real coal shortage, coal companies had the option of simply increasing the production, Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at CREA, said.

"The current situation is not something that started in the recent past... Coal stock at power stations has been reducing consistently since May 2020, barring a few months in between.

 

"The primary reason for the power crisis last year was the inaction of power plant operators to stock adequate coal before the onset of the southwest monsoon. The timing is crucial as the monsoon floods coal mines, hampering their production and transport to power stations," the report stated. 

...
Tags: power crisis, india power crisis


Latest From Nation

R. Meera, the first woman naval officer from Badaga community, with her parents. (DC)

Meera, first Badaga woman to become naval officer

Kasthuri Aadisaravanan, District Child Protection Officer, said that police would take stringent action as per law to prevent child marriages in the future. (Representational image)

Police book man, parents for child marriage in Chennai

The racket was going on for over a year, said Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi. (Facebook)

Cricket betting racket busted, Rs.10.3 lakhs seized

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)

Monthly stipend, other benefits for children who lost parents to COVID



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->