Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2022 Aadhar Authority wit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published May 30, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 7:15 am IST
In the fresh notification too, the government has advised people to exercise normal caution and prudence in sharing their Aadhaar numbers
The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: After two days of panic, confusion and criticism the government on Sunday withdrew a notification relating to usage of Aadhar numbers that had warned people of possible misuse of sharing the sensitive information with all and sundry. However, in the fresh notification too, the government has advised people to exercise normal caution and prudence in sharing their Aadhaar numbers with people.

The Bangalore office of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had on Friday cautioned general people through a press release not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organizations for the possibility of its misuse.

 

Alternatively, the UIAI suggested using a “masked Aadhaar” which displays only the last four digits of a person’s Aadhaar number. The UIDAI said that such a thing can be downloaded from the UIDAI website under the option "Do you want a masked Aadhaar."

It had said only those organizations that have a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for verifying a person’s identity adding “unlicensed” private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card as it an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. “If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have valid User License from the UIDAI,” the UIDAI had said. It had also warned people to avoid using public computers at internet cafés to download e-Aadhaar and if at all that has to be done then people should ensure to permanently delete the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar from that computer.

 

This press release created a lot of confusion and panic with people also criticizing and questioning the government over the safety of Aadhaar numbers and the fear of its misuse. Facing flak, the Union Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics on Sunday said this press release has been withdrawn now.

“It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused.

 

Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect. UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. The Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” the new statement said.

 

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. The top court, however, said Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of income tax returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN). But it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and telecom service providers cannot seek its linking of Aadhaar for mobile connections and no private entity can ask for Aadhar Card or number.

...
Tags: aadhar card
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 30 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ramagundam Fertilisers Company Limited

PCB bans fertilisers production by RFCL

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

Armed security personnel stand guard during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar. (PTI)

19 held for rioting in Srinagar after Yasin Malik sentencing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)

Rubaiya Sayeed summoned as witness in 1989 abduction case

Rubaiya Sayeed (Facebook)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->