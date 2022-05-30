Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2022 AP all set to releas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP all set to release water early for Kharif season

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 30, 2022, 2:56 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 7:23 am IST
Officials said this will benefit farmers in the cultivation of crops on 95,23,217 acres across the districts
Water for the Godavari delta will be released from June 1; and for Krishna delta and Guntur Channel from June 10. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Water for the Godavari delta will be released from June 1; and for Krishna delta and Guntur Channel from June 10. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh plans early release of irrigation water across the state for the Kharif season. This is done for the first time in four decades, as storage levels in reservoirs are full.

Officials said this will benefit farmers in the cultivation of crops on 95,23,217 acres across the districts. Earlier, irrigation water used to be released in August after receiving water in dams. This year, a majority of the reservoirs have sufficient storages. 

 

The government has announced the dates for releasing irrigation water in advance. Water for the Godavari delta will be released from June 1; and for Krishna delta and Guntur Channel from June 10.

A total of 480.08tmc-ft of water is available in the reservoirs, of which 425.16 tmc-ft is stored in major reservoirs, 53.8 tmc-ft in medium reservoirs and 1.12 tmc-ft in other reservoirs.

Officials said the levels of water in reservoirs in the past largely decreased during the summer season, causing delay in the release of water to farms. This year, the scenario changed due to floods and untimely rains.  “We expecting more water into the reservoirs due to rains in other states in the coming days. So, the plan is to make good use of the availability of water in reservoirs.   

 

Farmers recalled that in the 1980s, they used to get irrigation water released early or as per schedule but later the release caused delays.

The government would release irrigation water to ayacut farmers of Rayalaseema region under Gorakallu reservoir, Owk, Gandi and SRBC from June 30; to farmers of ayacut of Somasila, Gandikota, Chitravati, Brahamsagar projects from July 10; and to the Nagarjuna Sagar project from  July 15.

The officials said farmers have been informed about the releasing of water in advance so that they can condition the seed-bed and do the land preparations. When the water is not released in a time-bound manner, the farmers depend on the rainfall or lift irrigation. This resulted in delay in the cultivation process by a few weeks and, as a result, delayed the harvesting and also the raising of the next crop for the Rabi season.

 

Farmers Naresh and Seetaramaiah recalled that they used to get irrigation water from July end or August. Normally crops were cultivated twice a year but now there is a chance for a third crop with the early release of irrigation water.

Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu suggested that farmers make advance arrangements for Kharif. If the Kharif season starts early, the harvest will be ready by November, which is considered as the cyclone month. The farmers would also have the option of going for three crops. The minister said, earlier, the irrigation water would be released in August after the reservoirs were  filled, but now farmers would get the water quite early.

 

State agriculture mission vice president Nagi Reddy said the state government announcing the release of water in advance is a good sign and the farmers should take advantage of this.

...
Tags: kharif agricultural season
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 30 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ramagundam Fertilisers Company Limited

PCB bans fertilisers production by RFCL

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->